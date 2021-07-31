The Delta (Indian) variant of COVID-19 is completely predominant in the community, according to the Health Ministry.

A press release issued on Saturday said the Delta mutation is completely predominant in the community, according to the samples sent overseas for sequencing for the period 5-18 July through the ECDC programme.

The sequencing was successful in detecting the variant in the 74 samples sent from all districts from 5-18 July.

In all 74 samples, the Delta variant was identified, it added.

The Ministry said that in 27 samples with successful sequencing performed between 5/7/2021 – 11/7/2021, the British variant was not identified while the Delta variant had a 100% score. The same percentages were identified in 47 samples between 12/7/2021 – 18/7/2021.

The results confirm that the Indian variant is completely predominant in the community, the Ministry of Health added.