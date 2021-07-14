AKEL for the umpteenth time called on the Anastasiades-DISY government, pointing out the growing number of Covid cases, to proceed with the implementation of a comprehensive plan to confront the pandemic, staffing all state hospitals, and especially the Famagusta hospital. Instead of doing that, one ward after the other is being closed.

Everyone knows that the Famagusta Hospital during the summer months has increased needs and no satisfactory provisions have been made to serve residents of the region, tourists and patients with Covid.

We note with regret that the Government and the Board of Directors of the state health services (OKYPY) have been forced into a disorderly retreat, demonstrating their evident inaction and unpreparedness to confront the 4th wave. It is clear that the government didn’t have and does not have an action plan to deal with the possibility of increased numbers of Covid cases.

There are no excuses, we are already in the 4th wave of the pandemic and the government of Nicos Anastasiades should have ensured that public hospitals will be prepared.

Unfortunately, the residents of the Free Area of Famagusta are considered second-class citizens by the Anastasiades-DISY government.

As AKEL Famagusta District Party Organisation, we have already approached the new Health Minister requesting for a meeting with him immediately, with the aim of helping to address the extremely critical situation the General Hospital is facing.