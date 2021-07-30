The Cypriot Community Centre in Wood Green has become a community collection site for Lateral Flow Test kits. The collection site is in the main reception area and operates every Wednesday afternoon.

You can get regular rapid lateral flow tests if you do not have symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Why you should get tested regularly

About 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms but can still infect others.

You should do a rapid test twice a week (every 3 to 4 days) to check if you have the virus. If people test positive and self-isolate, it helps stop the virus spreading.

Even if you’re vaccinated, there’s still a chance you can pass COVID-19 on, so you should keep getting tested regularly.

About rapid tests

The test for people without symptoms of COVID-19 is called a rapid lateral flow test.

This usually involves rubbing a long cotton bud (swab) over your tonsils (or where they would have been) and inside your nose.

Tests give a quick result using a device similar to a pregnancy test.

You can do a rapid test at home or at a rapid lateral flow test site.

Research shows rapid tests are 99.9% accurate. This means the chance of getting a false-positive result (where the result shows as positive but is actually negative) is extremely low.

If you test positive, you and anyone you live with will need to self-isolate. Find out about help and financial support while you’re self-isolating.

Who can get regular rapid tests

Anyone who does not have symptoms can get regular rapid lateral flow tests to check for COVID-19.





