The charred bodies of four Egyptian workers found in Cyprus.Their burnt-out vehicle (pic) was found at the bottom of a ravine.
Posted on
6 July 2021
The charred bodies of four Egyptian workers were found outside the village of Odos in Larnaca district on Sunday morning after a fire swept mountain areas of Cyprus. Their burnt-out vehicle (pic) was found at the bottom of a ravine.
