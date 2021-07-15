WASHINGTON, DC – The International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus, PSEKA, hosts the 36th Annual Cyprus & Hellenic Leadership Conference, titled Strengthening U.S.-Cyprus Relations in the Face of Turkish Intransigence, on Tuesday, July 20, 11 AM EDT, via Zoom.

The event, co-hosted by AHEPA, the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, and the Hellenic American National Council of North America, features Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and over 30 key U.S. policy makers on the 47th dark anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and continued occupation.