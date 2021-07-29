The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH) announced on Wednesday that a contract has been signed for conservation works at the church of Agios Synesios.

The works to be carried out will ensure that the church is conserved to its originality in accordance with the technical designs and drawings, it says.



The project is co-­‐funded by local donors and implemented within the framework of the TCCH, with financial support of the European Union.

The church of Agios Synesios, dates back to the 12th century and constitutes one of the most important churches of the wider area of Famagusta.

The conservation works, which started in June 2021, are due to be completed by the end of March 2022.