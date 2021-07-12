Residents across Haringey are in for a summer treat as we welcome everyone back to the High Streets and to encourage everyone to shop local once again.

Haringey Council has organised a series of Treasure Hunt Summer Trails which are suitable for the whole family. Five town centres will be participating: Crouch End, Tottenham High Road, Muswell Hill, Tottenham Phillip Lane and Myddleton Road.

The next trail kicks off in Tottenham High Road from 9 – 11 July and there are some fantastic prizes to be won including a recording session, Skywalk tickets and sunglasses/spectacles.

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for House Building, Place-Making and Development, said:

“I recognise like everyone the impact that the pandemic has had on Haringey’s shops and local businesses. It has been an especially difficult time for many independent traders.

“The Summer Trails idea is one way that the Council is working with businesses to encourage a return to the high streets and town centres in Haringey.

“Everyone likes a treasure hunt, right? This is a chance for families to have fun hunting for prizes throughout July while shopping locally and enjoying what Haringey businesses have to offer.

“I want to thank the businesses who have contributed some great prizes. Happy hunting!”

Each town centre will also have five hampers filled with goodies and gift vouchers. To play, simply pick up a treasure map from a participating shop or business. You can find out who is participating on the council website.

Armed with your treasure map, visit the businesses on the map. The map will have a series of questions. Find the clues and answers in the various shop and business windows in each town.

Simply write your answer on the back of the map, explore the shop and say the correct answer to shop staff. The right answer will get you a stamp on your map to show you have found the treasure. You will have three days to guess all the clues in each town centre.

The trail will coincide with Independents’ Day, taking place across the UK to support and promote independent retail businesses which make up 65% of all retail businesses.

Former EastEnders star, Peter Dean, who used to run a fruit and veg stand on the show is also supporting the Summer Trail, encouraging residents to Live, Shop, Local. His video supporting the trail is now on the council website.

The next trails are:

• Tottenham High Road – Friday 9 July to Sunday 11 July

• Muswell Hill – Friday 16 July to Sunday 18 July

• Tottenham Philip Lane – Friday 23 July to Sunday 25 July

• Myddleton Road – Friday 30 July to Sunday 1 August