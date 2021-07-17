Rumours have been rife recently that Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice is dating former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, and now the pair have confirmed the news.

Maura made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a snap of her date night, holding hands with her new boyfriend.

Both stars then shared a different photo of the two of them embracing, with Maura writing “I’m yours” and Giovanni writing “You’re mine.”

Eagle-eyed fans sent rumours into overdrive when both Maura and Giovanni were spotted sitting together to watch Italy’s football match against Austria at Wembley stadium.

The rumours amped up when she was spotted at the opening night of his dance tour, with an insider revealing how smitten they seemed at an after-party.

The pair also follow each other on Instagram, with the cheeky Sicilian liking a number of sizzling snaps of the Irish model.

The new reports come after Maura split from fellow Love Island contestant Chris Taylor back in May, following an eight-month romance.

Giovanni has been in relationships with two of his Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, Georgia May Foote and Ashley Roberts.

The Italian hunk will return for the new series of the dancing competition later this year.