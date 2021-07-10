As full lockdown is being released, it’s surprising to hear how many people are still so traumatised by the occurrence and its resulting aftermath. There are many that have had vaccinations, but there are so many still that choose not to, or cannot for other reasons.

After being restricted and alone for so long, many are of course relieved to be able to get back to some sort of normality and see other people, but life after lockdown doesn’t seem to be so straightforward. I have seen that there are many who are still suffering with it all, afraid to go out, barely going out anywhere for some real socialising, still continuing with meticulous cleaning and wiping down everything, including groceries and parcels as they come through the door. Some are still afraid to allow people near let alone hug them, others feel that everyone should still wear masks, even when all restrictions are lifted. Of course people should step out with caution, but has it left many people with post traumatic disorder?

I think sadly the pandemic and its devastating results has caused long lasting damage to many of those who were elderly and vulnerable, and had to take it seriously right from the very beginning, with extreme care in order to protect themselves, worried about their mortality, and of course why shouldn’t they be.

My elderly aunt wants to prolong her years as best she can. She chooses to live a healthy lifestyle, eating well and regular active exercise, and has managed to maintain her good mental and physical health which puts a lot of people who are a lot younger to great shame. So why wouldn’t she want to hang on and enjoy her life to the max? Why would she want to take any chances and jeopardise her longevity? Good on her, and good on her for being so careful for so long.

As we step out there, we do have to respect each other’s thoughts and feelings. Those of us that were once naturally huggy-kissy tactile creatures of habit, have now had to become restricted, hold back and may question before approaching one another, whilst others don’t and just go ahead, leaving another uncomfortable or not at ease.

After losing so many people, from the early stages of the pandemic, I was careful to protect my loved ones. Even after a year of barely seeing anyone myself, I had to take a leap of faith and start stepping out slowly, gradually weaning off a solitude, accustomed lifestyle. I started slowly seeing some people I felt safe with and were careful themselves, and gradually stepped out more amongst others.

I don’t believe in being complacent or blasé with anything, in fact I would say really it is essential that we should just think safety first as best we can and proceed with caution in most situations, for our own comfort and others that are more vulnerable.

So as we try and resume a little old normality, it is not about being selfish and going back out there like a bull a China shop without restriction. It should be more a case of being aware of others and their personal feelings and how they feel about you being near them, and at what level for their comfort. Step carefully and approach with caution I would say is considerate and courteous.

Doing what is right for yourself and others with empathy and sensibility of their needs is what separates us and makes us as thoughtful emotional human beings. So let’s not just assume, but let’s ask others how they feel about things first before we run up to them, flinging our arms round them, start talking closely and breathing all over them. Let’s remember to be kind and caring to others who are not so reassured or confident yet.

I can’t wait to get back out there and dance a little salsa, but hey if nobody wants to dance with me, I really wouldn’t be insulted. I would understand and just dance by myself. There are many dances to be done solo, and not too close.

When we get that green light on fully, to get our lives back on all systems go, let’s remember to consider those around us who may be traumatised by it all and are just still not confident to do so yet. Let’s allow them to do so in their own time and proceed carefully with kindness.

Step out in faith with consideration for a better future ahead.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x