Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, assured on Monday that the state will show no tolerance after an attack on Sunday night against the offices of DIAS media group that saw the property trashed and cars set on fire.

In statements to the media during a visit to DIAS premises, where he was informed about the situation and inspected the damage, Anastasiades said he was appalled by what he saw, noting that such actions bring Cyprus back to the pre-1974 situation.

His visit took place prior to a meeting at the Presidential Palace to discuss the attack. He noted that he would give “more than strict” instructions to the police and all competent authorities over the incident. At the same time, he stressed that he respects any peaceful demonstration.

He noted that attacks against press freedom give the impression that some people have more privileges than others, reiterating that such attacks will not be tolerated and illegal activities will not prevail.

Silencing of the media will not be accepted, he stressed, adding that “we will be by the side of each media so that it can express its opinion freely.”