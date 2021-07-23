Webedia and easyGroup announce strategic partnership with easyVoyage rebranding.

French media company, Webedia and Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s easyGroup have today revealed a new strategic partnership, easyVoyage, a “one-stop shop” offering unparalleled comparison of travel and hospitality websites worldwide.

With more than 2.5 million unique visits per month, easyvogage offers customers a search engine that compares hundreds of sites in seconds, to find the best deals for flights, hotels, apartment/villa stays as well as car rentals and airport transfers. The information is made available to users free of charge, to choose the offer that best meets their needs. A team of journalists also travels the globe to provide relevant and up-to-date information and offer recommendations on the most popular destinations (guides, tours and experiences etc).

easyVoyage, which remains the property of Webedia Group, now takes on the iconic orange identity of the easy family of brands, complete with the famous Cooper Black font. and will gradually develop synergies with other family members that include easyJet, easyHotel, easyCar and many others.

With the French consumer already well aware of the easy brand’s strength, easyVoyage now aims to expand to leverage better penetration of international markets once recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is established.

According to a royalty agreement signed last year, easyGroup acquired the easyVoyage brand, which it now licenses back to Webedia for use in France and internationally for the next 50 years.

Sir Stelios, founder of easyGroup, said:

“As the world emerges slowly from the massive disruption of the COVID pandemic, there will be an enormous resurgence in demand for leisure travel. I think easyVoyage is very well placed to tailor exceptional holiday experiences to the most discerning customers.

“We must not forget that many potential travellers welcome the opportunity to craft their own holiday experiences that go beyond the standard package holiday.”

Hervé Lemoine, general manager of the easyvoyage.com, added:

“In the context of a gradual recovery of the travel market, our association with Sir Stelios and easyGroup marks a new turning point in the life of easyVoyage, giving new impetus to our activity and a renewed appeal of our brand in France and internationally. We aim to be able to take advantage of this membership in the easy family of brands to develop with some of them new innovative offers that are relevant to our users.”

About easyVoyage

easyVoyage (www.easyvoyage.com), created in 2000 and owned by the Webedia Group since 2015, is one of the leading websites in France in the field of travel and tourism. With over 200 employees and five websites in France, easyVoyage also offers easyVols, Alibabuy, TooCamp, L’Officiel des vacances, as well as several international sites: easyViajar in Spain, easyViaggio in Italy, easyvoyage.de in Germany, easyvoyage.co.uk and Dealchecker in the United Kingdom.

easyVoyage has also developed an integrated agency “Webedia Travel”, for use by travel agencies, airlines, hotel groups, etc, and aims to support clients’ engagement strategies around new digital uses (production, influence) and the growth of their revenues (media, data and conversion campaigns),

Visit us at www.easyvoyage.com For full details on Webedia Group : www.webedia-group.com

About easyGroup

easyGroup – The result of a strategic decision during the easyJet flotation keeps ownership of the ‘easy’ brand, (including easyJet) in Sir Stelios’ private investment vehicle, easyGroup, based in Monaco and London. As a result easyGroup now enjoys a more steady and predictable income from licensing the easy brand to many businesses including the airline in return for a royalty based on turnover. The easy brand has been extended and licensed to many other sectors – all dedicated to offering consumers more value for less and taking on the big guys. These include: easyHotel, (floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2014 and now taken private by ICAMAP), easyProperty, easyFood, easyHire, easyCoffee, easyGym, with many more in the pipeline, all contributing to easyGroup’s royalty income stream. Stelios continues to look for carefully selected partners with whom to extend the brand and takes its protection from unauthorised use very seriously.

For the full list of the easy family of brands please see www.easy.com For the full story behind the easy brand visit www.easyHistory.info