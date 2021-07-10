The Scientific Advisory Committee on the pandemic is holding a teleconference assessing the epidemiological situation in Cyprus as cases continue to rise.

The teleconference began at 1900 local time and the members of the Committee are expressing their views and suggestions regarding the situation in Cyprus as well as in other countries.

A member of the Committee told CNA that they are not concerned about the number of cases. What concerns them most is if there is an increase in hospitalisations, which for the moment is manageable.

They all agree that cases will continue to rise in the coming days.

No restrictive measures are expected to be discussed during the teleconference. The same source told CNA that such a possibility was not requested by the government.

The members of the Scientific Committee agree to give time, given that stricter measures came into force today.