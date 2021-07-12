Primary schools across the borough are set to receive crucial funding as Haringey Council invests nearly £20m in improvement works to benefit children and teaching staff in our educational settings.

Chestnuts, Lordship Lane and West Green are the latest primaries to benefit from the local authority’s investment in improving facilities for our children and young people here in the borough, with a £6m boost to four Haringey schools having been approved at Cabinet only last month.

This follows a major review across the entire Schools estate, which identified areas that needed addressing in the short, medium and long term.

This key decision was signed off by our Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, last week.

Cllr Brabazon said: “These capital works to our primary school settings here in Haringey are absolutely vital to ensure the physical environments for all the children, carers/parents and teaching staff are greatly improved.

“More than £1m in government funding has also been secured towards specific works to do with these projects, which should ease the financial pressure on our schools; contribute to reducing their carbon footprint and help tackle the climate emergency.

“I would like to thank council officers, school heads and governors for all of their hard work on these projects and I very much look forward now to beginning to implement these much-needed improvement works over the school summer holidays.”

These condition projects will – among a number of other benefits for the seven schools – achieve the council’s key goal of providing improved educational environments for children and school staff, which – in turn – will help support and sustain learning, attainment and wellbeing. This reflects the aims for children in our Borough Plan 2019-2023.

Additionally, these building improvement works will contribute significantly to our carbon reduction and climate change plans as we are installing energy efficient measures, including double glazing and roof insulation, across all the schools. This will be of great benefit to both the children and the local environment here in Haringey.