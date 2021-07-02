Ryanair celebrated on Thursday the largest summer schedule it has ever created for Cyprus, which includes 36 routes from the two airports of the island.

Its summer program for 2021 includes 6 new routes to Bologna, Bari, Corfu, Marseille, Rhodes, Treviso Venice, from Pafos and London Stansted and Vienna from Larnaka.

A press conference was held in the Pafos airport on Thursday during which it was pointed out that Cypriot passengers can book their summer holidays in European destinations such as Bari, Corfu, Rhodes, Venice, with even lower fares and have the option to benefit from a zero fee in case of change of plans.

In his statements, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Yiannis Karousos, said that Ryanair, and many other airlines show confidence in Cyprus, and expressed satisfaction for Ryanair`s announcement which enriches its flight program with six new routes, in Italy, Greece and France.

He said that the government supports all airlines with various incentive plans.

Replying to questions, he said that as from today the European digital certificate is being implemented noting that it is a very important measure that will significantly facilitate travel.

Karousos pointed out that the only solution to return to normal life are vaccinations, noting that the sooner we increase the vaccinations and reach 85% – 90% coverage, the sooner we will return to normal.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said that Ryanair is a longtime supporter of Cyprus` tourism and especially of Pafos.

He welcomed the opening of new destinations, in places that are part of the national tourism strategy, such as France and Italy.

Ryanair Marketing & Digital Director Dara Brady said that the airline begins officially the biggest summer program ever from Pafos and Larnaka.

He said that air traffic is expected to increase especially in the summer months of July and August, as vaccinations progress.

With 36 routes, (6 new), Cypriot passengers will have a number of European destinations to choose from this summer, he said.

On behalf of Hermes Airports, Maria Karoupi said she was pleased that Ryanair resumes its biggest flight schedule from its base in Pafos. «It is very important for us after this difficult period, to see the biggest airline in Pafos maintaining its trust in Cyprus”, she said.