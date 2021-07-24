Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has expressed Russia`s concern over the Turkish provocations in Varosha.

According to a press release, Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow is clearly against the change of the military status quo of Varosha and the idea of the division of Cyprus, and stressed the need to respect international rules.

Zakharova said that Moscow is closely following the developments in Cyprus and Varosha and expresses its great concern for any unacceptable, unilateral actions, which are contrary to the previous UNSC decisions.

She said that such actions create difficulties for the resumption of the Cyprus negotiations.

Concluding, she reiterated Moscow`s firm position for a solution to the Cyprus problem based on the international legal framework.

On July 20th the Turkish side announced a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.