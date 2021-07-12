Rules on crossings between the government controlled areas and the Turkish occupied areas in Cyprus change as of today due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in Cyprus, the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health has announced, noting that it is justified to invoke the emergency mechanism and move to level 3 (dark red).

According to a press statement issued by the UN in Cyprus on behalf of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, the relevant rules for level 3 (dark red) will be as follows:

Non-vaccinated persons may cross with a 72hrs negative rapid test or PCR test (including unvaccinated workers and persons with health problems)

Fully vaccinated person with EMA approved vaccines as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, may cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test, as of 14 days after their final shot (1st shot if Johnson& Johnson).

Unvaccinated high-school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos may, for transit purposes, also cross with a 7-day negative rapid or PCR test.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.