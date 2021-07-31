Revenue from tourism increased in May 2021 compared to April of the same year and May 2020, in which due to the restrictive measures no revenue was recorded.



According to data released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus on Friday, May 2021 was the second-best month in tourism revenue since the pandemic started in Cyprus. However, revenue in May 2021 were significantly lower than in the corresponding months of 2019 and 2018.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey revenue from tourism in May 2021 reached €76.7 mn compared to zero revenue from tourism recorded in May 2020, a period during which measures were implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Cyprus. According to these measures, there was a ban of entry to the Republic on several categories of persons, including tourists. As compared to the revenue from tourism for May 2019 (€277.6 mn), there was a decrease of 72.4%.

For the period of January – May 2021 revenue from tourism is estimated at €123.0 mn compared to €115.3 mn in the corresponding period of 2020, recording an increase of 6.7% and a decrease of 81.2% compared to January-May 2019 (€652.8 mn).