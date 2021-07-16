The citizens` response on the first day of operation of the walk-in vaccination clinics has exceeded our expectations, Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantelas has said.

“The citizens` response on the first day of operation of the walk-in clinics was positive and it exceeded our expectations by far, which fills us with optimism for the future”, the Minister said in a written statement.

The Minister said that the number of vaccines available in each center was small, but added that tomorrow more vaccines will be available per vaccination center, in order to serve more people. He also said that the opening hours may also change to cover more citizens and the number of the vaccination centers may also increase.

Moreover, according to the Ministry of Health, today, the number of vaccinations in Limassol reached 150, 101 in Pafos, 101 in Larnaka, 100 in Nicosia, and 100 in Famagusta.