Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Senate majority leader Charles Schumer, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Greg Meeks and over twenty of the most powerful members of the Senate and the House of Representatives spoke or send pre-recorded messages at the 36th Annual PSEKA Cyprus and Hellenic Leadership Conference, that took place virtually on July 20.

Foreign minister of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis also addressed the conference, along with AJC’s CEO David Harris and leaders of the leading Greek American and Cypriot American organizations.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed the strong bonds between the United States and the people of Cyprus and said the conference aims to the strengthening US- Cyprus relations, in the face of Turkish intransigence.

“For too long barbed wire is dividing the island… I was very interested to hear the foreign minister’s clear presentation on Varosha beach. The situation is worsening there, with the President of Turkey in Cyprus to highlight the Varosha beach, a violation of the international agreements”, Pelosi said.

Speaker Pelosi expressed support for a comprehensive unification plan that considers all the people of Cyprus, while speaking about the Cyprus – US relations she said that the United States looks forward to continue strengthening the strategic partnership.

In his remarks the Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez described the illegal invasion of Cyprus by Turkey “one of the darkest days in the history of Eastern Mediterranean”, paying tribute to the thousands who lost their lives and that tens of thousands who lost their homes.

“Turkey’s illegal invasion of Cyprus marks the start of an illegal occupation that still continues to this day and remains the source of instability on the island”, Menendez said, stressing that the situation on the ground appears to be worse. “We are living in one of the lowest points in history of the region, since the occupation began, 47 years ago”, pointing out that Turkey and its president Tayyip Erdogan have made Ankara’s motivation clear. “They have no interest in a bizonal bicommunal federation. On the contrary, the so called “government in the north” is now explicitly calling for two states on the island of Cyprus. That is not acceptable”.

He called Erdogan’s plan for Varosha a slap in the face of everything the United Nations and the international community has tried to accomplish since the start of the occupation.

In other remarks, ranking member, House Foreign Affairs Global Human Rights Subcommittee Chris Smith said this year marks the 47th anniversary of Turkey`s barbaric invasion of Cyprus. Injustice need not be forever and the passage of time in no way mitigates the egregious wrong committed by Turkey, so together we continue to condemn not only the initial aggression but the cruel occupation of Cyprus as well.

Today, Cyprus is a critically important partner of the United States and our allies in Eastern and Mediterranean. US Cypress relations have never been stronger.

Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Global Health Subcommittee, Senator Chris Van Hollen said 47 years of occupation is too long for all Cypriots and we must redouble our efforts to end this unacceptable situation…

“We can and must demand an end to the Turkish occupation and bring about a just solution …We must also make very clear to President Erdoğan that any attempt to resettle Varosha, which would be a gross violation of UN resolutions and international law, will be met with stiff US sanctions, and we should work with our EU partners to do the same,” he noted.

Chairman, Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed said the relationship between the two countries has never been stronger. Ever since we signed the Statement of Intent on bilateral security cooperation in 2018, our security partnership has continued to deepen.

Chair, House Appropriations Committee, Congressman Rosa DeLauro urged to focus on the growing importance of Cyprus US relations and elevating them in a tangible, strategic and results oriented manner, which has been a conscious choice made by the Cyprus government in the past several years.

Senate Majority Leader, Senator Chuck Schumer affirmed the essential partnership between Cyprus and the United States.

Chairman, Senate Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Chris Coons said he was encouraged by the strengthening of US-Cyprus ties.

Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations International Development Subcommittee Senator Ben Cardin said he has witnessed the growing importance of Cyprus as a strategic partner for the United States, often serving as a bridge between three continents in the region….We must continue building bilateral relations between our two nations, and we must view our relationship holistically.

Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Cybersecurity Subcommittee, Senator Ed Markey said the US-Cyprus partnership is one of the most important and reliable strategic relationships for the United States. Cyprus, he added, has always been and remains an invaluable bridge in helping to navigate the diplomatic landscape at the crossroads of East and West.

House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee Member, Congressman David Cicilline said that the President and his team know that Turkey has been uncompromising on Cyprus. That its moves on Varosha are an illegal provocation, and that Turkey must commit to the rule of law for there to be stability in the region.

Chair, Senate Foreign Relations Europe Subcommittee, Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Cyprus has proven to be a stable, efficient, reliable security provider and a part of the world in dire need of stability.

Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Counterterrorism Subcommittee, Senator Chris Murphy said he is deeply invested in all of the work that they do both with Greece on a bilateral basis and with our NATO partner, Cyprus.

Senate Majority Whip, Senator Richard Durbin said they must not give up pressure and hope on the peaceful reunification of Cyprus.

Chairman, House Foreign Affairs Middle East Subc. / Co-Chair, Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance, Congressman Ted Deutch expressed hope that serious diplomatic re-engagement from the Biden administration can lead to renewed United Nations talks.

Chairman, House Foreign Affairs Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, Congressman Albio Sires said in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus has been a reliable partner in countering some of the destabilizing actors.

Co-Chair, House Republican Israeli Caucus / House Foreign Affairs Committee Member. Congressman Lee Zeldin said that US, Cyprus relations has never been stronger and “we have a strategic and moral responsibility to ensure that Cypress has everything it needs to remain a beacon of freedom in that region”.

Co-Chair, Congressional Hellenic Israeli Alliance / Co-Chair, Congressional Hellenic Caucus, Congressman Gus Bilirakis said Cyprus has been a steadfast ally and Cypriots of all backgrounds deserve an end to the senseless division of their homeland… We need to continue to hold Turkey accountable, especially during today when it threatens Cypriot regional unification with its actions in Varosha.”

Ranking Member, House Foreign Affairs International Organizations Subcommittee Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis said the bilateral relationship between the United States and Cyprus, is so important and the United States must continue to be an ally of the people of Cyprus, and ensure that we advocate for the reunification of Cyprus.

Co-Founder & Co-Chair, Congressional Hellenic Caucus, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said she remains committed to ensuring Cyprus’s independence, to strengthening the United States Alliance with Cyprus and to supporting efforts in Congress to defend its stability and sovereignty.

Chairman, House Energy Committee, Congressman Frank Pallone said Cyprus’s commitment to a long-standing friendship with the United States has been resolute, built upon economic cooperation, our shared goals for the region, and mutual trust.

House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee Member, Charlie Crist said he was extremely proud of his Cypriot roots, the changes that have been made, the democracy that has been forged forward by the Greek people themselves.

Chairman, House Veterans Affairs Oversight Subcommittee, Chris Pappas pledged that “Turkey must withdraw its troops and its illegal occupation of Cyprus,” a stable and reunified Cyprus benefits the United States, the entire Eastern Mediterranean, and most of all, Cypriots themselves.

House Energy Committee Member John Sarbanes said they continue to press as hard as “we can for a just solution to Cyprus, and your advocacy will be at the center of that”.

House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee Member Dina Titus said she is proud to see Cyprus become a key ally and partner in the region, and we must continue to grow the bilateral relationship between our two countries.