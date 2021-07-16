On Tuesday, 13 July police officers executed a warrant on a property in response to bicycle enabled crime in north London.

Forty-five stolen bikes were found at the address and officers are now trying to track down the original owners.

Police Constable Caitlin Fitzgerald, from the Central East Basic Command Unit, said: “The Met take bicycle theft very seriously. We recognise the distress this crime causes its victims.

“We are also aware that for many, this can be a main form of transport and can therefore greatly disrupt their everyday lives.”

If anyone has had their bike stolen recently, then they are encouraged to email [email protected] with details about their lost bike.