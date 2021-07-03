A pickpocket is now in jail after being caught red-handed by plain clothed officers on the London Underground.

The officers, part of the BTP pickpocket squad, spotted Bilal Sennousni at Green Park station on Wednesday 23 June at around 5pm.

They watched closely as he positioned himself behind a passenger and within reach of her handbag – he then dipped his hand in the bag, swiped her phone and quickly left for the station exit.

He was arrested before he could leave, and the victim was reunited with her phone.

Sennousni, 22, of Rosebank Grove, Walthamstow, was also wanted for the theft of a laptop on a train at Paddington station at the start of the year on Wednesday 27 January.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Central London Magistrates Court the day after his arrest and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Inspector Matt Goldspink said: “Plain clothed patrols are just one way we protect passengers, staff and their belongings. These patrols can be very effective in stopping pickpockets, as was the case here.

“We’re constantly patrolling the railway in London. Whether you can see us or not we’re always nearby, so if you ever have any concerns text British Transport Police on 61016 or in an emergency dial 999.”