On Tuesday, July 28th 2021, at the Church of Saint Panteleimon and Saint Paraskevi in Harrow, NW London, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas presided over the Divine Liturgy in concelebration with their Graces, Bishop Raphael of Ilion and Iakovos of Claudiopolis. His Grace Bishop Iakovos presided over Matins.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, His Eminence conferred the office of Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate upon Mr. Panikos Herodotou.

Photos Alexis Gennaris