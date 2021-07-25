Pantel FC hosted on Sunday July the 24th 2021 a match and Awards in memory of Pantelakis Paul Michael and Petros Michael at Cockfosters FC.

Where friends and family of the late Pantelakis Paul Michael and Petros Michael congregated and played a match of the current Pantel team versus veterans.

Pantelakis Paul Michael died tragically in year 2002 at the age of 21.

Pantel FC (short for Pantelakis ) was formed by his family and friends in his memory after this tragic event. They have had success too winning Division Two Cup 2007/8 and finalists 2011/12 and 2015/16 and promoted to the first division 2015/16.In the KOPA Youth League Pantel did the double in 2005/6

Petros Michael the uncle of sadly passed away March 31st 2020 from coronavirus.

Petros Michael was a Pantel FC and KOPA League committee member and the publisher of the Football Magazine.

Petros Michael loved the game of football and he started his football career playing for Olympiakos, Nicosia and then at the age of 20 years old he took the opportunity of immigrating to London and was player manager at Omonia

In the UK it was his football interests that made him well known from player manager at Omonia he then managed Alki,

The event was sponsored by CMB Partners LLP there was big raffle and refreshments and kebabs were served after the game.