The MAD Video Music Awards, the biggest event in celebration of Greek music, took place last week in Greece.

Presented each year by MAD TV, the awards honour the year’s biggest achievements in music, with over 100,000 people voting for their favourite artists, songs and video clips.

The evening was presented by actor and presenter Themis Georgantas.

Panik Entertainment Group dominated the awards, winning in 9 of the 15 categories on the night whilst Panik artists stole the show with their onstage appearances.

The winners included: Konstantinos Argiros (Best Laiko Video & Best Adult Singer), Petros Iakovidis (Best Greek Dance Video), Eleni Foureira (Best Singer Modern), Giorgos Kakosaios (Best Newcomer), Melisses (Best Group & Best Ballad Video), Giorgos Mazonakis (Best Song of the Year) and Giorgos Sabanis (Best Male Modern Singer), amongst others.

Natasa Theodoridou received the Honorary Mad Music Icon Award.

During the awards ceremony, Eleni Foureira performed her new single, Aeraki (To Thiliko).

The full show was aired on MEGA TV Greece.