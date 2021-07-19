AKEL calls for mass participation in tonight’s meeting organised by the Famagusta Municipality

Our people will send a strong message to Erdogan-Tatar

19th July 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

AKEL calls on the Cypriot people to participate in tonight’s protest meeting organised by the Famagusta Municipality against all that the leader of the occupying power is planning against our homeland.

Our people must send a strong message today to both Erdogan and Tatar that Famagusta does not belong to them. That Famagusta belongs to the lawful inhabitants of Famagusta. That our people will not compromise with the definitive partition of our island that they are seeking to impose through the two state solution and creation of new fait accompli.

We demand a solution of the Cyprus problem in line with the agreed basis and framework, the liberation and reunification of our homeland, peace and justice for our land. We unite our voice with the forces of the Turkish Cypriot community who are resisting the division of our common homeland and the machinations of Erdogan-Tatar.

The meeting will take place at the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Famagusta in Deryneia at 19:00 p.m. and the Municipality of Famagusta has arranged for buses from Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca for those who wish to attend the event.