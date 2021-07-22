The Republic of Cyprus must continue and intensify its representations so that there is an unequivocal and substantive condemnation by the international community of the Turkish announcements in relation to the enclosed region of Famagusta. AKEL will contribute with all its forces to this effort, which by itself is not enough to counter Turkey’s aggressiveness.

At the same time, it is imperative that we look at the big picture that is being created surrounding the Cyprus problem. We are losing Varosha and the definitive partition of our country has never been more visible. We have been and still are of the opinion that this dangerous course can be halted and reversed only with the solution of the Cyprus problem, with the liberation and reunification of our country and people.

For this reason, AKEL reiterated during yesterday’s meeting of the National Council too that we must focus on the goal of resuming the talks on the agreed basis and framework, from the point where they were interrupted in 2017; that decisive and convincing initiatives need to be taken, removing any pretext from the occupying power and the Turkish Cypriot leadership; that we must respond in a convincing manner to Erdogan’s claims that he is seeking a two state solution because Greek Cypriots do not accept political equality and sharing the revenues from the natural gas in a fair way.

We should recall that there are convergences recorded on these issues, which we accept not only verbally, but in practice too.

We should confirm in a clear way our position on political equality and submit proposals to render natural gas an incentive for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Unfortunately, President Anastasiades chose not to discuss the AKEL’s proposal, without he himself putting forth any concrete alternative.

At the same time, we need to be careful in our actions so that they don’t push the Turkish Cypriot community into the arms of Turkey or that they won’t consolidate the division. Right now, joint action is needed with the forces of the Turkish Cypriot community that are resisting the Erdogan-Tatar plans and the partition of our island, with every Cypriot who believes in a free, independent and united Cyprus.