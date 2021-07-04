Cyprus` Ministry of Health announced on Sunday one death and 577 new coronavirus cases with the positivity rate reaching 1.26%. A total of 71 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 19 of whom in a serious condition.

A 93 year old woman passed away, the Ministry said, adding that since the outbreak of the pandemic 379 people have succumbed to COVID-19 (254 men or 67% and 125 women or 33%) and 78.022 have been infected with the virus in Cyprus.

The median age of the deceased is 77,3 years.

Out of the 19 people who are in a critical condition, nine are intubated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 34 patients, 17 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 16 in the Limassol General Hospital and four at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.

A total of 45.848 laboratory tests were carried out on Saturday, 6.498 of which with the PCR method and the remaining with the antigen rapid test method.

The 577 new cases were found as follows: 4 from contact tracing, 9 from samples taken at airports, 53 from samples tested privately, 4 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 5 from GP referrals, 12 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 480 from antigen rapid tests.