Club top Goalscorer: Vice-Chairs Myri Demetriou and Kyri Eleftheriou alongside KOPA Chairman and former Omonia Youth chairman Kypros Kyprianou with the winner of the ‘Andreas Kyprianou Top Goalscorer

Community football club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Spector, Constant & Williams, Vas Barbers and V Jewellers, celebrated the formal end of the 2020/21 youth football season with their traditional annual Presentation Day. The event took place at the Radiomarathon Centre in Enfield on Sunday 11 July.

Over the course of the day, every young footballer at the club was rewarded for their efforts during the season, as team managers and coaches were given the opportunity to review the season with their players and their families.

Contrary to recent weeks, the weather was kind to the club as over 300 young footballers celebrated their season’s achievements with their team. In addition there were individual awards for Top Goalscorer, Most Improved Player, a Sportsmanship award, a Wellbeing award, Players Player of the Year and Managers Player of the Year.

The annual event is also an opportunity for the club to come together as one and there are also specific, historical club awards that were awarded.

The Andreas Kyprianou Top Goalscorer Award was awarded to Leo Panayiotou who scored and amazing 25 goals in a successful season for the Under 12 White. The award is named after former Omonia Youth FC player and son of former chairman Kypros Kyprianou. The award was named after Andreas as he had completely dominated the award during his 10 years at the club. Kypros, who is the current chairman of the KOPA League was in attendance to present the award to Leo.

The club also rewards the goalkeeper who over the course of the season keeps the most clean sheets and this season the winner was Christopher Panayiotou from the Under 16 Gold. It was a particularly successful for Christopher and his team they finished the season as Red Division champions.

Finally the club awarded the Steven Toumbas Achievement Award and this is a very special award named in memory of one of the club’s former players, Steven Toumbas, who in December 2008 died suddenly at the tragically young age of 20 years old. Since this unfortunate and very sad time, the club decided to dedicate an annual award in memory of his name. The Steven Toumbas Achievement Award can go to any player or person associated with the club whereby nominations by managers and subsequent review by the committee will be assessed. The award winner receives an engraved silver salver to keep. Steven was a high achiever in sport, academically and also in his work life and his contribution to the club will always be remembered.

This year, the Steven Toumbas award was presented to two recipients, Andrew Christou and Jay-Tyler Constantinou. Vice-Chairs Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetriou said this:

“This year the committee felt that, while there were many worthy nominations, that the Steven Toumbas award be awarded to two people. The first one is for a young man who could not play football for a whole season because he had a cancerous lump in his leg. The lump was removed and this young man this season came back playing football. He has had to endure over a year of physio and to slowly re-learn how to first walk, then to run and finally to play football. It has been an incredibly long journey and he has shown incredible courage and resilience and continues to try his best. Unfortunately, he cannot be here with us today, but I hope you agree that Andrew Christou is a worthy recipient of the Steven Toumbas Achievement Award.



JTC Toumbas Award: Club Vice-chair Myri Demetriou with Steven Toumbas Achievement Award recipient, Jay-Tyler Constantinou

The next recipient has also shown remarkable resilience as a young man having to cope with an extraordinary event in his young life. Losing anyone can be a traumatic and heart wrenching experience but when it is a member of your immediate family, the feelings are magnified. This young man has shown incredible strength and resilience to be a supportive member of his family and continued to play football during what we can only imagine to be a tragically sad time. The Steven Toumbas Achievement Award this year also goes to Jay-Tyler Constantinou for how he has coped and conducted himself during a very sad time, but also as a tribute to his beloved, departed but never forgotten sister Ella who sadly passed away in November.”





Girls Presentation: One of the club’s girls’ team enjoying their presentation.

As the day drew to a close, young footballers from different age groups enjoyed meeting each other and playing football with each other. Parents and friends of the club mingled with managers and committee members to enjoy another successful Omonia Youth FC Presentation Day.