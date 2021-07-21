Omonia got off to a bad start in Croatia when they lost their UEFA Champions League qualifying second round game away versus Dinamo Zagreb. They lost 2-0 with both goals in the last twenty minutes from Majer and Magic.
The second leg will take place in Nicosia next week on the 27th July 2021.
Omonia lose first leg match in Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb
