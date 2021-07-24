The UEFA Champions League second qualifying round kicked off on 21 July, with only one Greek and one Cypriot team in the fixtures.

Olympiacos started off on the right foot, beating out Azerbaijan’s Neftçi PFK 1-0, thanks to midfielder Mady Camara who sent the ball into the net in the 29th minute.

The Reds will return to face Neftçi on 29 July 3:00am AEST.

Unfortunately Cyprus’ AC Omonia will have to really up its game in the second match of the second qualifying round after they lost 2-0 to Croatia’s GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

Both of Zagreb’s goals came in the second half with Lovro Majer at 65 minutes and Kristijan Jakić in the 81st.

The teams will meet again on 28 July at 1:00am AEST.

Every team that reaches the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round will be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA’s three club competitions.

Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3, 4 and 10 August, with the draw now made. Teams eliminated from the league path transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, with the draw already set.

Omonia and Olympiacos other the other hand are on the Champions path. Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.