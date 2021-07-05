Appeal: Police want to identify this man

Officers investigating a robbery in Ilford have released two images of a man they would like to speak to.

Police were called at 11:50hrs on Sunday, 4 July after a 30-year-old man was found unconscious on a pavement in Ilford Lane.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Enquiries were carried out at the scene and it was reported that the man was approached by another man who punched him, causing him to fall to the ground, before stealing his phone.

The suspect was challenged by a member of the public and he returned the phone before making off towards Barking.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC providing the reference CAD 3330/04JUL. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.