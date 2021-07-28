Businesses in Enfield have an exciting opportunity to join the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and take advantage of multiple services and benefits to help them grow and flourish.

Enfield Council has partnered with the FSB to offer small firms based in the borough the chance to join The Enfield 1,000 Business Club, for free* to help them navigate ongoing economic, employment, legal and mental health challenges.

This means members will have access to a huge range of vital business support services, discounts, events and advice.

They will also be able to discover and join schemes to train and secure local employees. This will include assistance with the Kickstart scheme –a fully-funded six-month paid job scheme for 16 to 24-year olds at risk of long-term unemployment – and work experience placements for young people and the over-55s.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “We want all our small businesses to know they are greatly valued. By partnering with the FSB, we can extend a large number of benefits to them that will help with their recovery and renewal which will in turn benefit employment and the local economy as a whole.”

FSB London Regional Chair, Michael Lassman said: “Community is more important than ever and small business owners are at the heart of every community.

“We are very grateful to Enfield Council for funding free FSB memberships for small and micro businesses (employing up to 50 people) in the borough which will help more of them to receive wraparound protection and specialist 1-2-1 advice and support in these difficult times. I’d encourage businesses to apply quickly to take advantage of this special scheme, because it is strictly limited to first come, first served.”

For small businesses wanting to find out more about this free opportunity, please register your interest by completing the online form at www.enfield.gov.uk/covid19businesses and click on ‘FSB Partnership’.

To mark the digital launch of The Enfield 1000 Business Club, Enfield Council will host a roundtable to explain the multiple benefits of becoming an FSB member. In addition, there will be a presentation of the Council’s Economic Development Strategy. The roundtable event will be an opportunity for the Council to better understand the needs of the business community and to see what further support is required. Anyone interested in finding out more should sign up to the event on Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/xb2fhe4z .

Looking ahead, the Council’s Economic Development Team will work with the FSB to develop monthly business events, master classes and networking opportunities.

Enfield Council has led a proactive campaign to support local businesses throughout the pandemic. In total, Enfield Council has issued more than 15,000 grants to 2,328 Enfield businesses, totalling £29,975,904. Also, 60 businesses have been issued new pavement licences to help them expand outside of their premises. In August, the Council will host A Month of Sundays (https://amonthofsundaysenfield.co.uk/) , a series of food and culture events to showcase the best of Enfield’s businesses.

To keep up to date with these events, sign up to the Council’s digital newsletters on www.enfield.gov.uk/enewsletters and follow Enfield Council on LinkedIn @EnfieldCouncil.