Note of Thanks

We would like to thank all those who attended the funeral, sent all their floral tributes and participated in any other way to our deep grief.

Family of the late Glykeria (Glykou) Charalambous.

Ευχαριστήριο

Θέλουμε να ευχαριστήσουμε όλους όσοι παραβρεθήκαν στην κηδεία, απέστειλαν συλλυπητήρια μηνύματα ή συμμετείχαν με οποιονδήποτε άλλον τρόπο στο βαρύ μας πένθος.

Οικογένεια αείμνηστης Γλυκερίας (Γλυκού )Χαραλάμπους.

Glykeria (Glykou) Charalambous, (from Agios Pavlos Nicosia)

01.03.1944 – 11.07.2021

Glykeria (Glykou) Charalambous was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister Glykeria Charalambous also known as Glykou, passed away on the 11 July 2021, at the age of 77.

She leaves behind her grieving husband Savva, 5 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, a great grandchild, siblings in Cyprus, many friends and relatives.She was a kind-hearted, generous lady that always greeted you with a big smile, she loved her family, and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Rest in peace, let your memory be eternal. The funeral took place on Wednesday 28 July 2021 at the Orthodox church of St. Demetrius, Edmonton, and the burial at New Southgate cemetery.



