New Salamis FC are embarking on a new chapter in their history. Following two seasons of pandemic & interrupted football, the FA decided to reward the teams that achieved the best results over that period, by promoting teams on PPG (points per game average).

New Salamis were one of those rewarded and have it confirmed by the FA that they will be promoted to the Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division (Step 5) of the Non-League ladder. The committee are delighted to stay in this prestigious league and unlike many other teams that were moved into different leagues following the re-structure.

FA CUP :



As per last season the club have also been afforded a place in the FA Cup, where they were supported by so many people from the community, and we want to take this opportunity to thank them. Those nights were very special, and made even more so by the tremendous support. The draw for the first two rounds takes place on Friday July 9th also on the same day the draw for the FA Vase will also be announced. Watch this space for further news.

MANAGER :



Salamina’s latest chapter will see ex Football League player and Salamina legend Danny Bailey as their Manager. Danny has a wealth of experience playing at a very high level, for Reading and Exeter City and as a coach known to so many players in the North and East London area. Danny will be assisted by Sal Besim, Les Cleevely & Andrew Kouroushi as they aim to progress New Salamis through the football pyramid.

FIXTURES :

Home matches will be played at Coles Park, home of Haringey Borough on Saturday and Tuesday nights. With all Under 16s admitted free. Come along and enjoy your football close up and get to know the team.

New Salamis fixtures can be found via our website www.newsalamisfcuk.com and also via their social media channels on Twitter and Instagram : @newsalamisfcuk

DATES :

Pre-Season :

10th July vs Brimsdown 2.00pm Kick off at Enfield Grammar School

13th July vs West Essex 7.45pm Kick off at Wadham Lodge

17th July vs Wingate & Finchley Kick off 12.00pm at Barnet Lane

24th July vs Sporting Bengal Kick off 2.00pm at Enfield Grammar School

3rd August First League SSMFL Premier Division Fixture TBC

7th August FA CUP Extra Preliminary Round Fixture TBC

NEW SALAMIS YOUTH :

New Salamis Youth are also expanding their team base, doubling last season’s team quota and moving to the Watford Friendly League next season, any players, teams, managers & coaches looking to join our youth set-up please contact Ban Demetriou on 07973 670659.

The club are also looking for more volunteers to help them with their push through the leagues. If you are football minded and want to get involved in some capacity, whether its as a coach, behind the scenes, social media or just helping out on matchday please contact us via email : [email protected]

Salamina has a strong tradition of success and owes it to the support of our community, we want to keep this tradition going, and invite all Cypriot youngsters to get in contact with us, should they want to continue their football journey with a Greek football club.

NEW SALAMIS CLUB HOUSE :



The New Salamis club house on Myddleton Road, is now back up and running following nearly a year of closure. If you are in the area, and want to pop in for a Greek coffee or something stronger feel free to join us, the club house is open 7 days a week.

Looking forward to meeting many new faces in season 2021/22 as we hope to continue our upward trajectory.