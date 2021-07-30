The school’s Executive Head Teacher Joanne Kelly was joined by Councillor David Longstaff, Barnet Council’s Deputy Leader and lead member for education, Chipping Barnet MP Theresa Villiers, and students, on a tour of the building in Whetstone which is due for completion in the summer of 2022.

The Pavilion is the main Alternative Provision for Barnet, offering a range of educational programmes and services for up to 73 young people who are unable to attend mainstream schools for a variety of reasons including social, emotional, behavioural and medical difficulties.

Its new home, which is being constructed adjacent to its previous buildings, will provide more spacious and modern facilities, including science, art and technology workshops, an IT suite, sports hall, multi-use games area and space for music and drama.

The build is being carried out by a team from GRAHAM, the council’s strategic construction partner, with technical services, including project management, provided by Capita.

The project will also include improvements to the surrounding Dame Alice Owen Playing Fields and the development of a new sports pavilion for the wider community. This will provide new changing facilities for the cricket and junior football pitches.

Councillor David Longstaff, Chairman of Barnet Council’s Children, Education and Safeguarding Committee, said: “It was great to see first-hand the Pavilion’s new building starting to take shape.

“When it reaches completion next year it will be a long-awaited and welcome improvement, offering students a tremendous array of modern facilities.

“This project will also deliver some excellent enhancements to the Dame Alice Owen Playing Fields, including a new sports pavilion for the wider community.”

Executive Head Teacher Joanne Kelly said: “The new building will provide amazing opportunities for our school community. We are so excited for the future of The Pavilion.”

A pupil from The Pavilion added: “I can’t wait to see the new classrooms and the gym. It’s going to be fantastic to have a real gym and sports hall.”

Rob Joyce, GRAHAM Development Director, said: “A considerable amount of hard work went into developing the design and construction methodology for this landmark project. The main school building and sports pavilion will transform the educational experience of the young people.

“On behalf of GRAHAM, we are proud to be delivering a facility that is fit for the 21st century educational requirements of The Pavilion’s staff and pupils. Thanks to close collaboration with the school’s leadership, the local Whetstone community, London Borough of Barnet and Capita, we are delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the construction programme.”