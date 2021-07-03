Cyprus` Ministry of Health announced on Friday 583 new coronavirus cases with the positivity rate reaching 1.21%. A total of 63 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 21 of whom in a serious condition.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic 77,445 have been infected with the virus in Cyprus.

No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, thus their number remains at 378, 254 men or 67% and 124 women or 33%.

The median age of the deceased is 77 years.

Out of the 21 people who are in a critical condition, 8 are intubated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 36 patients, 14 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 12 in the Limassol General Hospital and one at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.

A total of 48,358 laboratory tests were carried out on Saturday, 6,038 of which with the PCR method and the remaining with the antigen rapid test method.

The 583 new cases were found as follows: 61 from contact tracing, 8 from samples taken at airports, 87 from samples tested privately, 8 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 21 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 398 from antigen rapid tests.