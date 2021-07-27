Naomi Osaka became the latest casualty in an upset-ridden few days at the Tokyo Olympics, falling to Marketa Vondrousova in a third-round stunner on Tuesday, 6-1, 6-4.

The Top 3 players on the WTA rankings were all in the singles draw in Tokyo and they’ve now been taken out one day after another: No. 1 Ashleigh Barty fell to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round on Sunday; No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka fell to Donna Vekic in a second-round match on Monday; and now No. 2 Osaka is out in the third round to Vondrousova.

With No. 4 Sofia Kenin and No. 5 Bianca Andreescu not playing, No. 6-ranked Elina Svitolina is now the highest-ranked player left in the draw in the Japanese capital.

After Vondrousova raced out to a 4-0, double-break lead and eventually pocketed the first set in 24 minutes, the No. 2-ranked Osaka looked like she was starting to build a comeback, breaking in the first game of the second set and then holding for 2-0. But Vondrousova got the break back for 2-all and eventually broke one last time in the last game of the match—Osaka clawed her way out of double match point serving at 4-5, 15-40 and had two chances to hold for 5-all, but Vondrousova closed it out.

Vondrousova finished the day with just 10 unforced errors, Osaka 32.