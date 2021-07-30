MYDDLETON ROAD MARKET

The market returns on Sunday, August 1st, 11am to 4pm.

There will be delicious hot food, wine, crafts, a fishmonger, baked goods, cheese, plants, games, toys, art and vintage items.

Plus the market’s sound-system will again be raising money for Black Lives Matter with guest DJs.

You can find out more here.

TREASURE HUNT

To welcome everyone back to the high street and encourage us to explore local shops, Haringey Council has arranged a series of Treasure Hunt Summer Trails across the borough.

From Friday 30th July to Sunday 1st August, it is the turn of Myddleton Road.

You can download a map of the hunt here.

Residents will need to pick up a map from one of the participating shops in order to play, or you can download the maps using the links below.

The maps have clues you need to find and answer. The answers to the clues will be in various shops and business windows. Simply write your answer on the back of the map, then go into the business and say the correct answer to a member of staff who will then stamp your map.

A correct answer will get you a stamp on your map to show you have found the treasure. You will have 3 days to guess all the clues. There will also be exclusive in-store offers during the 3 days.

Participating businesses include:

Flor Do Amor (florists), No. 94

Renaissance Café, No. 81

Ayta Food Centre, No. 86

Bowes Cafe and Bistro, No. 87

Beauty Atelier SPA Salon, No. 98

Bohem Brewery and Tap Room, No. 120A

Mr Stitch, No. 121

Cup Tales Café, No. 135

Mum’s Bistro, No. 143

Leafy Bean Coffee Co, Bowes Park Station Platform 1

You’ve got to be in it to win it! Make sure you hunt for treasure this weekend on Myddleton Road!