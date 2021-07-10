A motion for the adoption of a resolution supporting the return of Famagusta to its lawful inhabitants has been tabled by members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), following an initiative by the Famagusta Association of Great Britain.

The motion gathered the required signatures of at least 20 members of PACE and is due to be discussed at the Assembly probably in September.

The initiative by the Famagusta Association GB President Dr. Vassilis Mavrou was forwarded by the PACE member and MP for the British Labour Party Geraint Davies, who is the author of the motion with the assistance of Dr Mavrou and the Association.

The motion has been submitted with the signatures of another 21 members of PACE, representatives of Cyprus, Greece, the UK and other countries.

The Famagusta Association GB gives special thanks to Dora Bakoyannis for her valuable help in tabling the motion.

The text of the resolution proposed states that the Parliamentary Assembly should reaffirm its support for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, on the basis of an agreed framework for a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and international personality and political equality, as set out in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and the High Level Agreements, “noting however that this has yet to be achieved”.

It then refers to the failure to secure the return to Famagusta of the city’s lawful inhabitants, despite the relevant UN resolutions.

It concludes: “The Assembly should join the European Parliament which, in its Resolution of 26 November 2020 on Varosha, condemned Turkey’s illegal activities in Varosha and warned that the city’s partial “opening” weakens prospects of a solution exacerbating divisions and entrenching the permanent partition of the island.

“Underlining the UN Secretary-General’s call for the resumption of negotiations on the basis of the Common Declaration of 11 February 2014 and his Six Point Framework of 30 June 2017 and the convergence achieved, the Assembly should:

• call on Turkey to act according to the UN Security Council resolutions and return Famagusta to its lawful inhabitants;

• reaffirm the Republic of Cyprus sovereign right to exploit its natural resources to the benefit of all people of Cyprus;

• urge Council of Europe member States to exert pressure on Turkey to co-operate and refrain from actions that are inconsistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.”