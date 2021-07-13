The UK Foreign Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton has stated that “the UK strongly supports the numerous Security Council Resolutions covering the issue of Varosha, notably 550 (1984) and 789 (1992), and the 9 October UN Security Council Presidential Statement calling for Turkish actions to cease and be reversed.”

She was responding to a parliamentary question tabled by the pro-Cypriot north London Conservative MP Theresa Villiers, who had urged Foreign Secretary Raab to have discussions with his Turkish counterpart on the importance of respecting the provisions in UN Security Council resolution 550 on Famagusta.

The Foreign Minister added that the UK government is monitoring the situation closely and is urging the sides to refrain from actions which could undermine the chances of a settlement.

Theresa Villiers also asked whether there would be discussions with Turkey on the importance of securing a negotiated settlement in Cyprus which is consistent with UN resolutions supporting a bizonal, bicommunal, federal state with a single sovereignty, a single international personality and a single citizenship.

“The UK remains committed to supporting the UN process to reach a Cyprus Settlement,” responded Mrs Morton, adding that Foreign Secretary Raab attended the informal talks in Geneva in April urging all sides to demonstrate “flexibility and compromise” to find a solution to the Cyprus Issue “within the UN Security Council parameters of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation which we believe are broad enough to meet the objectives of all sides.”

Villiers had also asked whether the Foreign Secretary would make representations to his counterpart in Turkey on the incursion into the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone by Turkish drilling ships.

The Foreign Minister responded by reiterating that the UK has consistently stated its support for the sovereign right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit the oil and gas in its internationally agreed Exclusive Economic Zone.”

She added that any development of Cyprus` oil and gas should be for the benefit of all Cypriots.

Morton concluded by welcoming Turkey`s withdrawal of survey vessels from waters around Cyprus and the Aegean in recent months as “a significant contribution towards de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.