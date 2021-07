A total of 13.3% of youth aged 16-17 got their 1st dose of COVID vaccine, the Health Ministry announced Monday, based on data by July 8th.

The period between 2-10 July a total of 22,541 appointments were booked. As regards the vaccination program for the general population, figures up to yesterday show that 66.8% got their 1st dose and 54.7% concluded their vaccination scheme.