Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, squeezed in not one, not two, but three of the season’s biggest sporting events, bouncing from Goodwood to Wimbledon then Wembley in a single day, while on a break from filming Mission: Impossible 7 in London.

The Top Gun star, 59, was helicoptered into the Duke of Richmond’s 12,000 acre estate in Chichester, West Sussex, on Sunday morning, for the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The actor wasn’t able to spend the entire day there however, as he had to rush back to London for 2pm to see Novak Djokovic’s victory in the men’s Wimbledon singles final; he had also attended the ladies’ singles final the day before with Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell, 39, who he is rumoured to be dating.

Tom finished his day off at Wembley, where by 8pm he was seated next to David Beckham cheering on England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

He even called the team to wish them good luck ahead of the game.

“He just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best, so that was nice of him,” captain Harry Kane revealed, adding that they were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of Tom’s forthcoming movies.