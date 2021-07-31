The Ministry of Health announced on Friday the death of three patients to COVID19, while 279 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, 85 of whom in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, 635 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed in the last 24 hours with positivity rate being 0.86%.

Since the pandemic broke out 101,419 people have been infected, 419 of whom died, 274 men and 145 women, with their median age being 77.2 years old.

The three people who died were two men 59 and 83 years old and a woman 77 years old.

Out of the 85 patients who are in a critical condition 36 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 70 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital 85, in the Limassol General Hospital 72, in the Larnaka General Hospital 37, 11 are being treated in the Pafos General Hospital and 4 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The new cases were diagnosed after 74,122 tests, 7,603 done with the PCR method and 66,519 the antigen rapid test method.

The 635 new infections were detected as follows: 7 from samples taken at airports, 147 from tests done after private initiative, 26 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 47 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 408 from antigen rapid tests.