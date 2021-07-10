The Met is very experienced at policing large football matches at Wembley and is fully prepared to meet the demand of the Euros final match,” reassures Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, Metropolitan Police Service.

With the Euro 2020 final this Sunday, 11 July, Wembley Stadium will have an increased capacity of up to 65,000 fans – the highest capacity in a UK football ground since the outbreak of Covid.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “The Met has a significantly enhanced policing operation in place and will adapt as necessary to the increased numbers of fans enjoying the match. We will continue to deploy a great many officers and specialist units to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incidents right across London.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others.

“London still remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced. We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds. But I urge people not to gather in large numbers. If you don’t have a ticket to the matches or fan zone or an official booking for a pub, bar or club my message is clear: please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game.

“We have a particular focus on safeguarding, tackling domestic abuse, violence against women and girls, and hate crime – all of which are Met priorities. We will bring such offenders to account and support victims. We encourage anyone who is suffering at the hands of an abusive or violent partner, or knows someone who is, to call us on 101 or in an emergency 999.

“Many pubs and bars right across London are screening the matches and attracting large numbers of fans. Met licensing officers have been visiting such venues to talk to staff about how they can keep their customers safe and deal with any risks arising from disorder and anti-social behaviour as well as helping vulnerable people get home safely.

“The Met has been planning for Euro 2020 for some time, working with key partners in the Union of European Football Associations, the Football Association, the Mayor’s Office, and with policing partners in Counter Terrorism Policing, British Transport Police and City of London Police to ensure people and fans are safe and secure, prevent crime and disorder and respond effectively to any incidents.

“I should also remind you that the terror threat remains at ‘substantial’. This means that an attack is likely and I am asking the public to play their part toward security by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity or behaviour to stewards, security staff or police officers. In an emergency always dial 999.”