Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating an assault on a member of rail staff at Green Park Underground station are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

At around 8pm on Friday 2 July, a man entered a shop in the station, placed a number of items in his basket, and walked out the exit without paying.

A member of staff attempted to stop the man who responded by striking him in the face with the shopping basket.

The victim suffered a broken nose as a result of the attack.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 625 of 02/07/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.