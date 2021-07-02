A man has been jailed after slashing a man’s artery that caused him to technically die for 20 minutes on Boxing Day 2019.

Taner Saltan, 28 (23.05.93), of Northumberland Grove, N17 pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 14 August 2020.

On Thursday, 1 July he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of seven years and four months for the vicious attack. He has never once provided an explanation for his actions.

The victim, then aged 39, was attacked by a number of people in Green Lanes, N13 on the afternoon of 26 December 2019 after celebrating Christmas Day with two friends.

While he and his friends were waiting at a bus stop at approximately 01:30hrs an altercation broke out between him and a group of four men, including Saltan, who had pulled up in a car.

He was punched to the ground by one man and his friends were chased away. A short while later the victim, who had managed to get back to the bus stop, was set upon again by three of the group, including Saltan.

The victim ran towards Sidney Avenue, N13, but was overcome by the group. Saltan was caught on CCTV hitting the man several times in the groin with a stabbing motion while one of the other men punched the victim. Saltan was seen dragging the victim out of the road before he and the two other men walked away, leaving their victim bleeding in the street.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called and found the victim with two stab wounds that had severed an artery and caused a catastrophic bleed.

A tourniquet was applied and, although the victim was clinically dead for 20s minutes, paramedics managed to bring him back to life by performing surgery and heart massage in the street. He was taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery.

The investigation was led by the North Area CID team who trawled through CCTV and made extensive enquiries to track down the suspects.

Saltan had fled the country to Switzerland on an unknown date but was arrested at Heathrow on 26 May 2020 after flying back from Zurich.

He gave a no comment interview and has never explained to officers why he viciously attacked his victim, who he had never seen before.

Detective Constable Sipho Gumpo, who led the investigation, said: “This was a merciless attack and it was extremely lucky that the victim pulled through after his ordeal.

“Not once has Saltan uttered a word of explanation, or remorse, for his crime. He will now have time in prison to think about that night and I hope, at some point, it dawns on him what a cowardly and horrific thing he did.

“The victim has since made a full recovery and, while this sentence won’t ever make this right, I am glad we’ve been able to secure justice for him.

“The Met will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims and keep our communities safe. I hope that this sentencing at least makes people realise that, if you carry a knife, you will suffer consequences. Not only do you ruin others’ lives, you risk ruining your own.”