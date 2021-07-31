A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Cheshunt in which two police officers were injured and thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to railway infrastructure.

At around 9.30am on Thursday 15 July, Hertfordshire Constabulary was made aware that a vehicle which had previously been stolen from Braintree in Essex had travelled into the county.

The vehicle was located in Cheshunt and officers from Essex Police attempted to speak to the driver.

The vehicle then made off, injuring two officers and damaging several vehicles in the process.

Officers from Hertfordshire also attended to assist with the search and the vehicle was found abandoned on nearby train tracks, in Windmill Lane.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Tactical Resources, resulting in a man being arrested and several charges being secured yesterday (Thursday 29 July) by Specialist Detectives.

Keiran Francis, aged 34, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, has been charged with:

Theft of a motor vehicleTwo counts of criminal damageDriving whilst disqualifiedDriving with no insuranceAssault on an emergency workerDangerous drivingUnlawfully and maliciously putting across the railway a car with intent to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon the railway

Francis is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates Court via video link today (Friday 30 July).

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson said: “I want to reassure the community that the Constabulary will relentlessly pursue those criminals whose actions put the safety of the public and police at risk.

“This manhunt was completed incredibly quickly, in just 13 days, and involved specialist officers from Hertfordshire Tactical Resources.

“Thanks to all those involved for their skill and professionalism during what has been a challenging operation.”