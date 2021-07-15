WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, on July 12 met with Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General, Elizabeth Spehar. During the meeting, Representatives Maloney and Bilirakis stressed the importance of pursuing the reunification of Cyprus and a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Following the meeting, Representatives Maloney and Bilirakis stated: “We remain encouraged by the UN’s commitment to pursing talks on a final status agreement for Cyprus and both recognize and appreciate that the United States has a critical role play in bringing Greece, Turkey, and Greek and Turkish Cypriots to the table. The outcome of the talks will ultimately be decided by the Cypriot people, but we strongly believe the U.S. government must remain actively engaged in their progress.”