This past year and a half, having been held back in living our lives to the max, along with loss of normality, has been tough for so many. With jobs on hold, losing jobs / businesses, it is very easy to lose hope and faith in all, but remaining positive is crucial in order to create a positive turnaround change in everything.

With so much time on people’s hands, hopefully it has caused an intensive drive to go forward with dynamic force and positivity, rather than a destructive slump of lack lustre energy and little hope. If you do have a bad day, then make up for it on a good day and be super constructive on that particular day.

It is time to get super charged with positive intensity and make changes. It is essential to know that negative forces of different sources will come up against you, but it is this that can sometimes drive the force further in order to step up against it, take control and get beyond it. Often when we least expect it we are thrown into an unexpected situation, where we just don’t understand what is happening and why, yet as time goes forward, we look back and see how everything was meant to be and happened for a reason.

Everything I have achieved, there had always been a step ladder of hurdles to go up against. Something would seem to be going smooth, and then something or someone would create a set back and you think everything is going against you. In reality, I believe it is not like that at all, it is because either the timing wasn’t right or it wasn’t meant to be, for whatever reason. Later as things turn out in a surprising positive outcome, beyond expectation, you look back, and you can see clearer why things happened and turned out the way they did, and those that got in the way get their karma in an astonishing manner.

So let’s aim to always be positive. Make a stand for what you believe in, what you believe is right and watch things unfold beyond belief. Everything works out for the best in the end.

Stand your ground

Be who you are, don’t change to make other people happy. If they are not happy with you, then you are associating with the wrong people and you will never be able to please them. Don’t worry about offending others just because you displease them for being a happy you, with a mind of your own.

Don’t allow disrespect

If someone shows disrespectful behaviour, stand up to it, whether it is a social, loving, family or work related relationship. You have the choice to walk away or continue to accept disrespectful abuse. If you continue to accept it, it will just escalate and you will lose respect for your own self eventually for allowing yourself to be treated in this manner.

Be You

There will often be disapproval from many others when you do the things that make you happy. It may interfere with another’s own ego, personal insecurities, inadequacy, or envious personality.

Be successful

Being successful is not measured by how much money you have in the bank. Being successful is measured by being able to do the things you love, and are able to do them well. This will make you happy and happiness radiates from within to make you glow on the outside.

Be a natural magnet

When you are happy and glow, it will beam and show, and others will want to be around you because your happiness will draw them in like a magnet. Others will want that infectious joy and laughter too.

Don’t allow toxicity

When you are a magnet and radiate with joy and laughter, you will of course attract others that are like minded, but you can also attract others that are not. Some may be drawn to the joy at the beginning, but then find that they then want to destroy it with their need of controlling behaviour and for their personal superiority.

Be a free spirit

Doing all the above and being a non-conformist is often described as being a free spirit. In reality it simply means you have a mind of your own, free will to think and make decisions for yourself that make you happy. Some people find this offensive if they are used to manipulating and controlling others.

Genuine people are not selfish and will help each other, they like to help others gain also. They are happy to share success and happiness, they are perfect people to associate and work with, they look out, defend and protect each other along the way and always. These people are not greedy for financial gain beyond compassion. Select your associates wisely and ‘the world is your oyster!’

Be amongst those people that lift you up high, as you lift them too!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x