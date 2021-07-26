London Fire Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took over 1,000 calls to flooding incidents across London as heavy downpours saw roads and homes flooded.

Firefighters attended incidents in areas such as Worcester Park, South Woodford, Leytonstone and Stratford. These included rescuing people trapped in cars, as well as responding to basement floodings, reports of ceilings collapsing and assisting people from their homes. Control Officers introduced batch mobilising to certain incidents, prioritising calls where there was a risk to life and attending other calls as non-emergencies.

Firefighters rescued three adults and two children who were trapped after their car became stuck in one metre of water in Worcester Park and used specialist water rescue equipment to assist partners at major flooding on Charlie Brown’s roundabout in South Woodford. Crews are continuing to support partners at Whipps Cross Hospital today, assisting with removing flood water and ensuring the safety of patients.

As many begin to clear up in the aftermath, the Brigade is warning to take extra care due to an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from generators used to dry out buildings. Carbon monoxide fumes are silent, highly poisonous fumes that are produced by the incomplete burning of fossil fuels (e.g. coal, gas, oil, wood). It can be difficult to detect because you cannot taste, see, or smell it. If a generator is being used to clear flood water, never run a petrol or diesel-powered generator indoors, and be aware of the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s really important to know what to do if you experience flooding and stay alert to flood warnings in your area. If flooding is expected, prepare a flood kit or grab bag, use sandbags to limit water flow and if possible, move belongings to a higher level. Make sure you also look out for your neighbours, especially if they are vulnerable.

“If your property does flood, avoid walking through flood waters. Just six inches of fast flowing water can knock over an adult. We have seen videos surfacing online of people playing in flood water, which can be dangerous, not only because you could hurt yourself on hidden obstacles, but also because flood water can be contaminated or polluted, making it hazardous.

“Vehicles can also quickly become unstable in moving water, so don’t drive into flooded water. If your car becomes caught in water, unbuckle your seatbelts and where possible, climb out to safety and call for help. If you’re trapped inside, turn on all the lights, shout and sound your horn for help.”

What are the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning?

Headaches

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Breathlessness

Collapse

Loss of consciousness

These symptoms also apply to your pets – so keep an eye on them too.